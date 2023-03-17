Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League match against Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the best lines from his news conference:

Lopetegui confirmed that Hwang Hee-Chan has picked up a new injury and is out until after the international break. Boubacar Traore is close to returning but won’t be ready for Leeds, while Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha are both fit for the match.

On the game against Leeds, he feels it "is important for both" and is expecting a "tough match".

On whether they have improved since the last international break, he said: "Our only focus is game by game and step by step."

When asked about Patrick Vieira's sacking by Crystal Palace, he said: "When one colleague is sacked I am sorry a lot, because it is hard work our job and I think he has worked a very good way for many years here."

Lopetegui feels "a lot of very good teams are fighting for the same aim" in the relegation battle, but that Wolves need to be "ready to continue in this race".

On the importance of the Wolves supporters, he said: "They're going to be very key and important to play in the environment that we need, to feel the support that we are going to need, because it is going to be a very balanced match."

