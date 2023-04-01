Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Despite a dominant display against Wolves, Nottingham Forest are still searching for their first win since February.

Brennan Johnson, who missed Wales duty with a groin injury, was a bright spark for Forest and scored his eighth goal of the season but it was not enough as Wolves equalised late on.

Forest have dropped 15 points from winning positions in home Premier League games this season, the most of any side.

"I'm frustrated with the result because we should have scored two or three more goals and disappointed with the goal we conceded. Ricochets didn't land for us," Forest boss Steve Cooper told BBC Sport.

"We were comfortably the better team, superior in every way and created all the real chances. Performance-wise, I'm really pleased.

"If we continue to perform like that we'll have more successful days."

Forest face a huge game against Leeds, who are just a point behind them, on Tuesday.