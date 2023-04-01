Analysis: Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

After winning two out of three Premier League matches before the international break it seemed Graham Potter and Chelsea were finally moving in the right direction.

But this loss has a certain degree of familiarity for Blues fans, who booed their players off at the full-time whistle.

Chelsea had chance after chance to score in this game and were ultimately not clinical enough.

Mykhailo Mudryk, yet to score in his seven Chelsea appearances, had the best of them but his tame effort did not test Emiliano Martinez in the Aston Villa goal.

Marc Cucurella was at fault for Ollie Watkins' opener and 27 Chelsea opportunities came and went with Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz all missing good chances.

The result leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table and facing a tricky game against Liverpool on Tuesday.