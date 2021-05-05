Striker Patrick Bamford says his ambition is to play Champions League football with Leeds United.

The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his deal at Elland Road, feels the Whites are heading in the right direction as they push for a top-half finish on their return to the Premier League.

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but ultimately the aim should be - within the next five years - to push for the top six or top four spaces," Bamford told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I'd love to win some trophies but a dream for me would be to play in the Champions League. Hopefully at some point we can get in there."

