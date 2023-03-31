Forest 'ready' for relegation battle - Dennis

Forward Emmanuel Dennis says Nottingham Forest are prepared for the hard work it will take to avoid Premier League relegation.

The Reds, who have lost four matches in a six-game winless run, are just two places and points above the drop zone with 11 matches remaining.

"It's not going to be easy," he told BBC East Midland Today.

"Even before the season began, everyone knew it wouldn't be easy to stay in the league.

"It will be hard and tough, but we are ready for that."

Dennis has scored two goals since joining Forest from Watford in the summer.

While both his goals have been well taken, his chipped effort against Newcastle in their 2-1 defeat before the international break was outstanding.

But he admits he "got lucky with that one", as Kieran Trippier was unable to connect with a clearance on the line.

"I'm just that guy that always likes to score beautiful goals," he said.