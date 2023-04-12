West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal said securing Premier League survival and winning the Europa Conference League would be "an unbelievable season".

David Moyes' side head into Thursday's quarter-final first leg against Gent full of confidence after last weekend's win over Fulham, which moved the Hammers three points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Speaking before Thursday's game, Coufal said: "We need to stay in the Premier League for sure, and the second main goal for us is to lift the trophy.

"If we stay in the Premier League and win the Conference League, that would be an unbelievable season."

The Czech Republic international added that there is extra motivation for him to reach this year's final with it being played in Prague.

"It is a huge motivation for me and Tom [Soucek] to bring the West Ham team and all the staff to Prague.

"Show them a beautiful stadium from Slavia Prague and some beautiful places. It’s a huge motivation, we have to reach the final and hopefully we will."

"For me it would be the best trophy I could win, for sure."