Hibs boss expects boost from fans - gossip

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson says home fans will give his side "another 10-15 per cent" against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday. (Record), external

Johnson believes Hibs will need to beat Hearts in their next encounter and stay unbeaten against their city rivals for the rest of the season to pip them to third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Johnson is keen to keep on-loan St Gallen forward Elie Youan at Hibernian beyond the end of the season. (Scotsman - subscription required), external