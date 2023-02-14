Transfer news: Sabitzer open to permanent United move
- Published
Bayern Munich's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 28, says he is "feeling good" during his loan spell at Manchester United and is open to making the move permanent. (Mail), external
United also face making a £40m loss on England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if he leaves in the summer. (Mail), external
Qatar Investment Authority will make a formal bid, in the region of £5bn, to buy Manchester United in its entirety by the end of the week. (Telegraph), external