Premier League leaders Arsenal take a three-point lead into Wednesday's game with second-placed Manchester City and have a game in hand over the reigning champions, but the Gunners will surrender top spot in the Premier League if they lose at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team has responded well after the VAR controversy in Saturday's game with Brentford, which ended 1-1.

"There has been a great energy," Arteta told the media on Tuesday. "I sensed it when I arrived after the Brentford game, from the staff and everybody at the club. It was that mixture between anger [after Brentford's equaliser was allowed to stand] and the desire to play the next game. We need to use that."

Asked about the main threats City possess, Arteta replied: "Them as a team. What they've done in the past six years, they've absolutely merited. They've merited it on the pitch with the way they've played, competed and gone through difficulties. For us, the challenge is to get to that level. This is what we want to be, this is the level and we are heading towards it."

And the Spaniard was keen to play down any importance in potentially beating Pep Guardiola for the first time as a manager, having served as his assistant for several years at City.

"For me it's the team, the club and where we are," said Arteta. "Me personally, beating one manager, it's not about that. It's about beating the next opponent and in this case it's Manchester City."