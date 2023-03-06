Joao Felix says "no-one knows the future" when asked whether he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Portugal forward has impressed since arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid in January but also signed a contract extension to stay in Spain until 2027.

While admitting he is enjoying life at Chelsea, Felix was non-committal about what happens when his loan ends.

"I'm here to help the team, to play, to score and to win trophies," he said. "I'm just focused on Tuesday's game.

"I'm happy here. The club is so big and everyone is so good. I think I needed it [the loan deal] and when I came here it was good for Atletico and for me. It was the perfect deal."

If Felix is to stay longer, it may be worth pronouncing his name right as he revealed everyone outside Portugal has been saying it incorrectly.

"Everyone says Fee-lix, even in Spain," he laughed. "I don't know why - I think it's not too hard. It's pronounced Fay-lix.

"But I don't mind too much - I don't care!"