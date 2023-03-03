Ruben Selles says despite Southampton's defeat to Leeds last weekend and shock FA Cup exit to Grimsby Town mid-week, the "team and the dressing room is alive".

The Spaniard, who was appointed first team manager at the end of February, remains optimistic that there are signs of improvement already within his squad.

"We have to re-check our standards in everything that we do. We are learning and we are learning together, so that is our challenge. We have high standards," he said.

“The team and the dressing room is alive. In my situation I have to think about how I can help them and I will try to always keep in mind but something new always pops up every day, whether it’s for the good or bad.

"You just need belief and we have to learn from every game. I still think the dressing room is good enough to stay in the Premier League."