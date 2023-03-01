'Regrets linger for Rangers as Beale faces first adversity of his tenure'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Michael Beale finds himself in a different movie all of a sudden - dealing with a first defeat as Rangers manager and a sizeable helping of criticism over his team’s Viaplay Cup final performance and questions over his team selection.

Of course, he was going to have to face adversity at some point, but the high-profile nature of that loss against the one team he is desperate to overhaul has emphasised the amount of work that remains to be done if the gap between Rangers and Celtic is to be narrowed again.

Yet Beale remains “super-optimistic” about the future – a future that begins with a home fixture against the Premiership’s worst away side, Kilmarnock, and quickly brings around a much trickier looking trip to Easter Road against Lee Johnson’s improving Hibernian before a Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting with Raith Rovers.

This can still turn into a decent season for Beale and Rangers but for that to be the case, they must not lose further ground on Celtic in the league and certainly will have to successfully defend the Scottish Cup.

That will allow the manager to continue his rebuild at Ibrox, ready to challenge afresh next season, when he will more accurately be judged.

But for now, regrets over a missed opportunity to really lay down a marker against Celtic last Sunday will linger.