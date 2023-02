Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has allayed fears over Kyogo Furuhashi's availabity for next weekend's Viaplay Cup final, saying the striker is "good to go" against Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday.

Kyogo was forced off with a shoulder knock in last weekend's Scottish Cup win over St Mirren.

“Kyogo is fine, he trained today and had a session yesterday, so he is good to go," said Postecoglou on Friday.