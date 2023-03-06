We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester.

Here are some of your comments:

Southampton fans

Glenn: Great to have the win, albeit it scrappy one. However, I don't understand Selles playing Gavin Bazunu and Adam Armstrong, both of whom are liabilities! I didn't understand his substitutions bang on 60 minutes removing effective players for ineffectual players. If Selles doesn't start to mix up when he makes his substitutions we will become very predictable.

Peter: Two very nervous teams, but the Saints played well and rode their luck on occasions. Poor finishing cost Leicester as a draw would have been a fair result. Glad to say the Saints came out on top with a very rare three points.

Paul: So good to see a level of fight that has been missing for most of the season. Still too many poor passes and a lack of threat up front. Sainthood is difficult right now.

Tom: Great to watch us win. Got to be careful, though - we were very suspect defending from the outset. Better teams than Leicester will punish us. Keeper and defence not Premier League standard at the minute. Bazunu not good enough to be the first-team goalkeeper but has potential. Stuart Armstrong awesome when he came on.

Leicester fans

James: Another dismal showing. Why Brendan can't change things round is unclear but we've had two years of this and Brendan's excuses and negativity are the problem. Players are running down their contracts - not surprising in the current atmosphere. Time for a fresh start…

John: Toothless. Leicester seem incapable of playing quick forward passes. Get the ball forward much quicker and teams won't have time to reorganise their defence. Too much passing between the back four, which usually ends up with a lump forward anyway. Come on Brendan - let's get more direct.

Melyvn: As soon as their goal went in our heads dropped and we lost all confidence - and confidence is something I no longer have in Brendan Rodgers. He can no longer motivate the team. Time he was gone.

Peter: Quite simple really. Two Premier League games without a single shot on target. Four losses on the bounce. Players not playing with any heart or clue. Something needs to change. The only thing we can change at this point is the manager, so...