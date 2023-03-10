Fulham v Arsenal: Team news

Fulham defender Joao Palhinha is serving the second of a two-match ban.

Cedric Soares is ineligible against his parent club while Tom Cairney, Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano remain out.

Arsenal are monitoring Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney, who both missed the Europa League draw in midweek with illness.

Leandro Trossard is doubtful after injuring his groin against Bournemouth and Eddie Nketiah could miss out with an ankle injury.

Manager Mikel Arteta has hinted Gabriel Jesus is nearing a return from the knee injury he suffered during the World Cup but Arsenal are unlikely to rush him into action.

