Hearts 0-3 Celtic: What the manager said

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou told BBC Scotland: "We started well. We thought it was important, playing at Tynecastle with so much on the line, you need to get a grip of the game early.

"I thought the quality of our football early on was outstanding. We got a good goal and probably could have had a couple more. That set our stall for the rest of the game. For the most part, we controlled it.

"We've gone Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, with two away from home. It's been a good week."

On the performance of defender Cameron Carter-Vickers... "He has been outstanding from the moment we signed him. He's a really great defender. In our back four, you need to do a lot of one-on-one defending.

"Physically, he's as strong as anyone. He's got great awareness, a really intelligent footballer in terms of understanding the game in the areas he needs to protect."