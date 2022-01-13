Jarrod Bowen's form means he should be given an opportunity with England, according to former Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland forward Clinton Morrison.

Bowen has eight goals and eight assists this season, more goal involvements than any other English player, and Moyes said he is "knocking on the door" after his two goals sunk Norwich on Wednesday evening.

"He's been outstanding, he scores goals, he gets assists," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He's a nightmare to play against so why not given him an opportunity?"

Former West Ham defender James Collins agreed, saying: "Bowen is the first name on the teamsheet these days. He's been sensational."

The next international break is at the end of this month, with England due to play next in March.

