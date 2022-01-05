We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Manchester United transfer gossip to drop so far:

United are at the front of the race to sign Argentinian hotshot Julian Alvarez, who has hit 18 goals in 21 games for River Plate this season, with the 21-year-old's agent reportedly having met United representatives earlier this week (Manchester Evening News) , external.

The Red Devils could exchange wantaway France stars with Barcelona - with Anthony Martial leaving Old Trafford for the Nou Camp and Ousmane Dembele moving in the opposite direction (Ara - in Catalan), external.

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek could end his frustrating Old Trafford stint with a January exit (ESPN), external - but a dispute with his former agent is holding up a potential move (Sunday Mirror), external.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.