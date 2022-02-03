Dyche pleased to bring in Weghorst in 'difficult window'
- Published
Skip twitter post
🎥 “I think we've got an important player in and we're looking forward to seeing how Wout (Weghorst) can get used to what we do. Other situations went away and that sometimes happens. January's a really tough (transfer) window”#Burnley boss Sean Dyche#utc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/PAjZVc6pLA— BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) February 3, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post