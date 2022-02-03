Rangnick on Lingard, Pogba's return and Middlesbrough
- Published
Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Friday night's FA Cup fourth-round match against Middlesbrough.
Here is what the Manchester United interim boss had to say:
The decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford was partially driven by Mason Greenwood’s current unavailability.
Rangnick added that Lingard will miss the Middlesbrough game after asking for a couple of days off "to clear his head".
Edinson Cavani will also miss the match after being granted some extended time in Uruguay following their recent World Cup qualifiers, but Paul Pogba will return.
On Pogba, Rangnick said: "Paul will be part of the group. He might even start."
Rangnick allowed Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo to go out on loan because he "thought the group was slightly too big" and said "they deserve regular game time".
Rangnick expects Middlesbrough to play with a back five "with very offensive wing-backs". To match that, "Luke [Shaw] w ill probably play from the beginning because Alex [Telles] only came back from Brazil last night".