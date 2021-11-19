Watford game could prove pivotal

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Two weeks can be a long time in football, and it will feel like a lifetime for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he was signing autographs in the Manchester rain following their 2-0 home derby defeat by City.

It wasn't just the result but the manner of the loss, with the Reds having more shots on their own goal than their opponents by 2-1, including Eric Bailly's sliced own goal.

With a trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea and a meeting with a rejuvenated Arsenal in the next few weeks, Saturday's game at Watford feels particularly pivotal, especially with Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane still both out injured.

Solskjaer has pointed to their recently ended 29-game unbeaten away run as evidence they can still come good this campaign.

Two seasons ago, United lost at Watford to a side who were bottom and had only one win all season to their name with a lacklustre display at Vicarage Road. If they suffer a similar fate this time there may be no way back for the manager.

