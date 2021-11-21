Tottenham v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte makes two changes to his side for the visit of Leeds this afternoon.

Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga both come into the starting XI while Harry Kane, fresh from scoring seven goals in two games on international duty, leads the line as he looks to add to his solitary Premier League strike this season.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele.