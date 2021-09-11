Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle: Bruce reaction

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce : “We had more than one or two opportunities [to spoil the party]. We had chances, created opportunities but I am disappointed we have given away some poor goals and that has cost us.

“The first goal is the big one. We deserved to be 0-0 at half time. That is the instinct, he [Cristiano Ronaldo] follows it in and my two defenders don’t and that gets him the first [goal]."

On Callum Wilson: “I cannot put a timescale on it. It’ll be touch and go whether he is ready for next week.”