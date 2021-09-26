Southampton 0-1 Wolves: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to the BBC, said: "Finding the back of the net has been the biggest issue in the last three games. You can’t always keep clean sheets. You then concede a goal and lose a game you shouldn't normally lose.

"Luck is a question of how much pressure you put on opponents with your attacking style. We are getting in the right positions to score but we don’t.

"We know we have a few new players to score and in the Premier League you have to find something special and at the moment we don’t.

"The last year what Raul Jimenez was going through was hard and I think it is very good for him, he tries to push back and today he deserved to score the goal. We couldn't stop him. He doesn’t need a lot of chances."