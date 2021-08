Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger's situation is being monitored by Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain, who know that a pre-contract agreement could be signed with the 28-year-old Germany international in January. (Sky Sport)

Meanwhile, Blues striker Tammy Abraham, 23, is not convinced by Roma's offer of guaranteed playing time, the number nine shirt and a £4m salary, and would prefer to explore options with Arsenal. (Mail)

