Man City v Wolves: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City have lost just one of their last nine home games against Wolves in all competitions (won six, drawn two) - Wolves won 2-0 in October 2019.
Having done the league double over City in 2019-20, Wolves lost both Premier League meetings with the Citizens last season by an aggregate score of 7-2.
Out of all the fixtures to have been played at least 60 times in the history of the English Football League since it was formed in 1888, City v Wolves has the highest goals-per-game ratio of 3.83 (437 goals in 114 meetings).