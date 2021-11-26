Home banker? Reds mustn't allow Saints to match Brighton and Brentford

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Two impressive home victories for Liverpool in the past seven days, and without a goal conceded, have got Reds fans smiling again.

It also illustrates perfectly why dismissing Jurgen Klopp team as potential winners of football’s glittering prizes is never a good idea.

At times in the past month or so they have dropped points cheaply. The natural pace and rhythm of their play has been out of kilter on occasions too. A glut of injuries to key personnel in the midfield area isn’t an excuse for that happening. It’s a justifiable reason.

Saturday's match against Southampton at Anfield may be 'home banker' material for lots of armchair supporters. But the Liverpool manager is insistent his players approach this game with the same attitude as any other.

Draws against Brighton and Brentford have been costly in league table terms. Southampton can’t become another one of those statistics.

The Saints have made a decent start to this season.

James Ward-Prowse continues to be the metronomic heartbeat of the team. Che Adams is starting to fulfil his potential on a more regular basis and they’ve unearthed a new star in full-back Tino Livramento.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team got a goalless draw at Manchester City in September, and not many teams will do that this season. However, I suspect they could find things much more difficult dealing with Liverpool on Saturday.