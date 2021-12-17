Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

As absurd as it sounds - and with the health and safety of everyone in mind - the timing of the rising Covid cases that has led to postponements has come at a good time for Watford.

Their midweek match at Burnley was called off just two and a half hours before kick-off, leading opposition manager Sean Dyche to describe the decision as "strange" and says he wasn't aware of any situation at Vicarage Road.

The Crystal Palace postponement and the possibility of further cancellations means these games will need to be rescheduled for the new year. A Covid 'break' wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for the Hornets.

By the time they are played, Watford will surely have made defensive and midfield signings in the January transfer window to address their defensive flaws. A centre-back, left-back and holding midfielder must be the priorities.

As well as additions to the squad, the Hornets should have players back from injury by then as well - so the likes of Nicolas Nkoulou, Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele, Ben Foster, Adam Masina and possibly Ismaila Sarr could be available.

When Watford head back up to Turf Moor the team could be completely different (and much, much stronger) to what it would have been in the week.

As the Hornets fight relegation, the difference between Premier League and Championship football next season could come down to three points.