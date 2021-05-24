Back in September, BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty made his predictions for where each of the 20 teams would finish in the Premier League.

He expected Marcelo Bielsa's side to finish in 11th, when United actually ended up, deservedly, in the top half of the table in ninth.

"What a gloriously entertaining addition to the Premier League and a superb performance over the season," McNulty writes.

"Marcelo Bielsa has done a fantastic job at Elland Road in producing a team that was entertaining every time you watched them - and not just that, they delivered results and performances, which suggests they will be a future force.

"I recall even Leeds fans thought my pre-season prediction was optimistic. Turns out I actually underestimated them."

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 11th

What McNulty said in September: "Leeds will be great to watch. There may be bumps along the way but a welcome addition to the top flight."

