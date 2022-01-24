Your thought on Southampton's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Southampton so far - who should Ralph Hasenhuttl buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Steveo: No point in trying to throw a tonne of money at one or two big names. We need Premier League experience to build. Henderson in nets to provide some consistency and Lingard. Would love to see Broja signed as well!

Robin: A successful team starts with a foundation of good defence - without that, you will never get out of seasonal relegation battles. It starts with the goalkeeper, he has to be the leader of the defence, loud, demanding, and in charge. Whatever money Saints can get approved should be spent on a top-rated goalkeeper, then build the defence with him.

Steve: This transfer window has been pretty poor, we haven’t brought anyone in or sold anyone. We definitely need a young, solid goalkeeper.

Chris: Getting rid of Redmond would be a good start - no heart.

