Transfer news: Reds could still sign Carvalho from Fulham

Midfielder Fabio Carvalho could move to Liverpool from Fulham in a deal which could see the teenager, who has played for England at youth levels, loaned back to the Championship club until the end of the season. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Neco Williams could be loaned on deadline day with Bournemouth highlighting their interest. (Liverpool Echo), external

