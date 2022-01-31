Andrew Sinclair, Sports Interactive PR & content executive

By making a move for striker Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle are making an investment in the present and the future.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Stade de Reims this season, recording eight goals and three assists in 18 appearances to establish himself as their first-choice striker.

While still clearly quite raw, Ekitike has the pace, natural finishing ability and strength to make the transition to the Premier League a smooth one.

Follow transfer deadline day live here - including more analysis from the team behind Football Manager