Klopp on Salah, injuries and Arsenal
- Published
Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.
Here is what he had to say:
On Mo Salah’s future, he said: "Mo wants to stay and we want Mo to stay." He added that these things take time and he thinks it’s all in a good place. The German was very positive about it and said the fans are "not nervous" about the situation.
On injuries, Klopp said Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson trained on Tuesday, although Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi didn’t.
Klopp said Harvey Elliott looks "really promising" and is not too far away from team training after his long-term ankle injury. Andrew Robertson is fine after picking up a knock against Shrewsbury.
As long as he is fit, Klopp said teenager Kaide Gordon is always in his mind. He added that the game against Shrewsbury helped the 17-year-old forward a lot as he felt "proper adult football".
On Arsenal, Klopp praised the "exceptional job" Mikel Arteta is doing.
He said the Gunners having a lot of young players in their attack, plus Alexandre Lacazette, is really exciting to watch. He added that they have a good set-up and a clear idea, and have improved a lot since they played them at Anfield in the Premier League in November.