Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

James Maddison is playing for his future - and that future in my opinion does not lie at Leicester. And rightly so.

We are considered a 'stepping-stone' club, and I hate that we are, but the majority of ‘big’ players do move on from Leicester, and I think the next player to the chopping board is Maddison.

He deserves his move and he is in the peak of his career, so his future for me deserves to move into the next steps of his career, and it will do him some good to play at the top end of the table.

It will be a shame to see him go, but we cannot offer him what the top clubs can to persuade him to stay.

