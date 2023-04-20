We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Nottingham Forest and Kenny Burns got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Dave: Psycho all day long. Legs like tree trunks and a roar like no other. Stuart Pearce is my ultimate Forest player. Ever.

Abbott: Toughest Forest player? I saw Julian Bennett slide off the pitch in a challenge, then dive head first back on the pitch to block the resulting long ball with his head!

Michael: Hardest player, equal to Burnsy, who had Big Larry Lloyd as support, would be both Sammy Chapman and Pearcy.

