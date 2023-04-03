Alan Shearer, former Newcastle and England captain and BBC Match of the Day pundit

It's still going to be extremely difficult for Newcastle to secure a top-four finish, but Sunday's win over Manchester United has put them in a great position with 11 games to go.

The aim now, as it has been at St James' Park all season, is onwards and upwards - and what is really encouraging is how this Newcastle team looks ready for whatever challenge comes next, home or away.

Eddie Howe deserves great credit for that, because he has done an unbelievable job with his squad.

Newcastle went through a bit of a sticky spell earlier in the year when they dropped a few points against teams in the bottom half of the table, and they also had the disappointment of losing the Carabao Cup final at the end of February too.

When they were beaten by Manchester City at the start of March, they were left eight points behind United in third and were without a win in five league games. It was a case of 'right, how does Howe get this team ignited again?'

Three successive wins later, he has clearly achieved that. They are now above Erik ten Hag's side on goal difference and, as well as playing with real purpose, there appears to be a fantastic spirit in the camp.

What's really important is that Howe has got options now too, which he has never really had at St James' Park before.

Alexander Isak, for example, has missed a big chunk of this season through injury but now he is back fully fit and Howe has a decision to make about who to play up front.

Isak got the nod over Callum Wilson to start against Manchester United and put in an unbelievable shift, which included him helping to make Newcastle's first goal through his pressing and work-rate as United tried to play out from the back.

Newcastle still needed to see the game out, but they could bring on more quality to do that, as Wilson showed with the second goal that made sure of the points.

You can tell Howe trusts his squad because he was about to make three changes at once on Sunday, just before Joe Willock broke the deadlock.

I love the fact Newcastle have game-changers on the bench now, because that is something they have not had for a long time.

