Liverpool need "at least three midfielders" to be brought in this summer, according to BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast's Giulia Bould.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with a move away from the Bundesliga leaders, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid reported to be interested.

Following Liverpool's Champions League exit at the hands of Real, Bould is not concerned this will impact the England international's decision.

"Forget what Liverpool have done this season. Jurgen Klopp is a massive draw and what the team have done under him and the improvement under him. This is just a blip," she said.

"Can we really sit here and say the summer transfer window boils down to whether [Liverpool] sign this lad or not?"

Chelsea's Mason Mount is also linked with a move to Anfield and Bould feels he could be a good option.

"It's about the people who have got the experience but aren't the other side of 30, so a Mason Mount has got that Premier League experience.

"He knows how hard it is week in and week out. I think, if he is available, it is an absolute yes."

The Reds securing a top-four spot could be a factor in who they can bring in, but Bould believes they can't "rely on other teams having a meltdown" to achieve that goal.

"Anyone can beat anyone," she added.

"This dip is just resetting Liverpool and I hope we're not having this discussion again around November and asking what was done.

"This is a big big summer for FSG. They could risk losing the manager - I think it would be that serious."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds