Leicester City are in "safe hands" with Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell in temporary charge, according to former Foxes defender Danny Simpson.

Interim boss Sadler and goalkeeping coach Stowell took over following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday and will remain at the helm for Saturday's crucial game at home against fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

Speaking on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Simpson said: "I can only say good things about them.

"Stowelly has been there from day one. He's honest with people. If you're not at it and need to be told he'll tell you and if you're doing well he'll praise you."

Simpson, who was part of the Premier League title-winning side in 2015-16, also praised Sadler's "energy, enthusiasm and knowledge of the game".

"He just loves football and is a top coach," Simpson added. "I have had many coaches and for me, he is right up there.

"You are in safe hands with them. They are two top guys that the team will respect."

