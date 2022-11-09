Livi to face QPR in winter break friendly

Former Livingston hero Lyndon Dykes is set for a reunion with his old team this month when the Premiership is on hiatus for the World Cup.

D﻿avid Martindale's side have arranged a friendly with English Championship outfit QPR on Tuesday, 29 November at Loftus Road.

A﻿s well as striker Dykes, QPR - managed by ex-Rangers assistant Michael Beale - have Osman Kakay in their ranks.

The defender spent six months on loan at Livi in 2016 as the club slipped to relegation from the Championship.