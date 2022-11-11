Eddie Howe always knew Callum Wilson was "special" and has backed his striker to make an impact at the World Cup in Qatar after being called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

H﻿owe first signed Wilson in 2014 when he was Bournemouth manager and says he soon realised there was something unique about the striker.

"﻿I knew he was a player of huge potential, explosively quick and capable of scoring some really good goals," said Howe. "When I signed him, though, I got the feeling he was special.

"﻿I realised he had the character to be a centre-forward for a big club, and he's just gone on and on."

W﻿ilson has been beset by injuries during his career, but has continued to score goals and always bounced back in style.

"﻿Every time he has suffered, no side of him ever looked depressed, down or negative," said Howe. "He has always reacted well and wanted to come back better. That's just his personality.

"﻿Gareth will know what he's going to bring, on the pitch and in the dressing room. He's earned the call-up in the right way and he will be ready to make an impact."