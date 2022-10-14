M﻿arco Silva is waiting for medical advice before passing Aleksandar Mitrovic as fit to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

T﻿he Serbia forward has scored six goals in eight Premier League games this season, already double his tally from 2020-21.

After missing last weekend's defeat by West Ham with an ankle injury, Mitrovic returned to team training on Friday and Silva is hopeful he could return against the Cherries.

He said: "He's getting better. Of course, he did the warm-up with the team, did some boxes and the session was more strategy for the match.

"I can tell you that was the first day that he was involved with the team.

"Before he was two and a half weeks without [training] with the team and now we're checking, assessing how he is feeling as well and we will do the same later this evening to take the decision if he will be involved in the squad list or not.

"But it is still soon, let's see what will happen in the next few hours.

"There's a session I have to take later and I will do it for sure. I will meet with the medical staff and the technical staff as well and then I will make the decision."