What do Newcastle need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Newcastle need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: Get Mitrovic! Supplied by Trippier, Almiron, Bruno etc. he'd be 30 goals a season and I reckon a steal at anything up to £65m.

David: Bring in Savic, Maddison, Tielemans and Diaby, move on Saint-Maximin, Wood, Ritchie, Dummett, M. Longstaff, Lascelles, Manquillo, Murphy, Shelvey.

Deane: I would take a young and hungry right-back to challenge Trippier with succession in mind - there are plenty of options. What about defensive and attacking midfield options?

Andrew: Need a central midfielder to replace Shelvey, who is injured and will probably leave at the end of the season.

Hector: We need depth. A midfielder and a winger would be ideal. Hopefully a back up right-back or centre-back, someone young with lots of potential.

David: Buy Gordon from Everton, as Howe will improve him from a very good player into a great player. We should also be looking for value where players' contracts are ending, I think the pick of the midfielders is Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig; Howe can again turn a very good player into a great player.