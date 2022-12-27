Gossip - Postecoglou driven by players

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic's players "demand" he is always on their case so that they reach the next level. (Herald)

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson has suggested VAR interventions provide a welcome break when facing Celtic's relentless multi-ball approach. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic winger Ben Doak, 17, continued his rapid progress at Liverpool when he impressed on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa. (The Scotsman)

Celtic boss Postecoglou has given the green light for Adam Montgomery's loan at St Johnstone to be extended. (The Courier)

