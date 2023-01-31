Harry Maguire wants to fight for his place at Manchester United but his future at the club is "unsustainable" in the long term if he is not starting matches, believes Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Reports suggest the England centre-back, who has featured in 16 games for United this season, has turned down an approach from Inter Milan for a loan deal, but will reassess his future in the summer.

"It's not a long-term commitment and I don’t think it can be," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Harry's had a rough time at United and some of his performances haven’t been up to scratch.

"He's felt a lot more supported and happy at international level and had two really good tournaments. He was one of England's best players at the Euros and had a really good World Cup as well, when he had that love from Gareth Southgate.

"I don’t think he's had that love from the fans at Manchester United, or from Erik ten Hag really. But it says everything about Maguire's character that he has resisted the temptation to kick off; I've not heard of any stories about him being unsettled or demanding moves.

"I think he genuinely does want to fight for his place but I think it’s unsustainable in the long term if he’s not starting regularly. He will have to leave in the summer."

