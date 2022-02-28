Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

In what was a much-deflated performance from recent weeks, we still came home with a point from a trip to London. It was clear that the fast fixture list – as the Clarets looked to catch up on lost time – had hit the ageing squad hard.

A more positive second half earned us the point. The atmosphere was still very positive and there was even a new chant for warrior midfielder, Josh Brownhill. The big man up top caused problems again and he even got a superb new chant which got him smiling up at us at full time.

Another point on the board and another small step to survival. With most results going our way this weekend, it's looking like it could be another successful season for the Clarets. We now find ourselves one point away from Everton and have games in hand on many of the teams around us.

There are two more huge games this week as Leicester and Chelsea await under the lights at Turf Moor before we get a well-earned rest to prepare for Brentford.