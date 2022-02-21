Leeds issue statement on Koch head injury

In a statement on Monday, Leeds said the club's medical staff "have always been in favour of temporary substitutions for head injuries" after the incident involving Robin Koch on Sunday.

"Leeds United can confirm that following a clash of heads, Robin Koch passed all of the on-field concussion screening tests that are currently part of the Premier League protocols," the Elland Road club said.

"The player was told if he developed any symptoms he should sit down on the field of play and would be substituted immediately, which is what Robin did in the 29th minute of the game."

Leeds added that Koch would "follow the concussion protocols before returning to play".