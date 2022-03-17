Rennes 2-1 Leicester (2-3 on aggregate): Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, talking to BT Sport, said: "Over two legs if you beat Rennes and qualify you know it has been really good.

"With the ball we were really poor in the game and nowhere near what I expect but we did show a real character, especially with a lot of players missing.

"We had to show resilience and you could see they were a good side so to get through is a fantastic feeling. It was a great atmosphere, our supporters were brilliant as well, we knew they would make a fast start and they got the early goal, but we showed a great mentality."

On Wesley Fofana's goal on his return, Rodgers added: "It's amazing, he has only been back training a few weeks. He was exceptional tonight and we have missed his determination."