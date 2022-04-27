Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

With Manchester United unlikely to break into the Premier League's top four and almost certain to finish in the top seven, it's hardly surprising attention is turning towards what happens next.

While the exact detail of his own future consultancy role has yet to be confirmed, Ralf Rangnick says he is looking forward to working alongside incoming manager Erik ten Hag to help make United a top club again.

In the more immediate term, he has four games left this season, which may be a chance to blood some young players, especially with United's growing injury list.

Captain Harry Maguire and winger Jadon Sancho are the latest pair to be sidelined with a knee problem and tonsillitis respectively, while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Fred and Luke Shaw all remain out.

Rangnick gave Hannibal Mejbri an opportunity off the bench late on in the defeat at Liverpool, and says three or four youngsters could be in the squad to face Chelsea.

However, he won't throw them in too deep too quickly, insisting he has to be fair to the players and, if they are given an opportunity, it has to be at the right moment.