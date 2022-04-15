The Euro Leagues team have been digging into the nuances of a dramatic week in the Champions League.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, European football correspondent Kristof Terreur and football writer Mina Rzouki get stuck into the scenes at Atletico Madrid against Manchester City, debate Real Madrid's progression to the semi-finals and analyse if Villareal are a serious contender for the trophy.

And they also make their predictions for who will emerge victorious on Saturday, 28 May.

