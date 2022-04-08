Lawro's predictions: Watford v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Watford were actually very competitive against Liverpool last weekend, they just didn't take their chances at Anfield.

It's not away from home where Watford are really struggling though - they have lost their past eight league games at Vicarage Road since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November, and have the worst home record in the top flight.

If they are going to stay up then that needs to change, and quickly, because five of their remaining eight games are at their place, starting with this one.

I actually think Leeds will beat them, though, because they seem to have got their mojo back.

Jesse Marsch has done extremely well since taking charge and picked up seven points from their past three games. Another win here would make them pretty much safe.

Kalvin Phillips should be able to play more of a part - and maybe even start - after coming off the bench in last week's draw with Southampton. His return to fitness is definitely going to help.

Tom's prediction: 1-0

Joe's prediction: 1-0

Find out how Lawro, Tom and Joe think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go